EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #AIRWAVES: RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee today that the broadcaster had received an invoice for a payment to Ryan Tubridy this week. The DG said RTÉ still are yet to “decided exactly what” they will pay Turbidy.

2. #BBC: The BBC will continue its “fact-finding investigations” into allegations against BBC veteran broadcaster Huw Edwards after its NewsNight programme reported that one former and one current BBC employee had received “inappropriate messages” from him.

3. #KILLYBEGS: A man in his 30s has been rearrested for an alleged assault that reportedly took place at Sliabh Liag sea cliffs at the end of last month. Gardaí are still determining whether a body of a 60 year old, recovered from the water soon after, is linked to the event.

4. #TENSIONS: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has conceded that a “real difficulty” exists around the cost of the National Children’s Hospital, the €2 billion project that has only successfully completed 27 of 3,000 rooms. Today the Taoiseach disputed the legitimacy of the price-tag saying it was “misleading”.

5. #MICA SCANDAL: Homeowners impacted by the MICA scandal have told the Oireachtas housing committee today that there are still outstanding concerns for the updated redress scheme. The committee heard that the scheme “falls short in every aspect of restoring people’s homes”.