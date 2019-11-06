The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A jury has found two Donegal residents guilty of raping a student who came back to their flat after a night out drinking.

2. #AIR TRAVEL: Ryanair has grounded some of its Boeing 737 planes after structural cracks were discovered during a check.

3. #IMMIGRATION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is concerned about the rise in racist rhetoric in Ireland.

4. #CYCLING: Dozens of cyclists gathered outside the Dáil today for a ‘die in’ – the second day of protests to highlight the dangers of cycling in Dublin.

5. #COFFEE: Single-use coffee cups are to be hit with a levy of up to 25 cent under new government plans to tackle plastic waste.