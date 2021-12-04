#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 4 December 2021
Five bodies found at house in Germany

The discovery was made at a house near Berlin.

Press Association Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 5:49 PM
Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP
Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP

GERMAN POLICE HAVE found five bodies in a house just outside Berlin.

Officers found the bodies in Koenigs Wusterhausen, south-east of the capital, while responding to a call from someone concerned that the house’s residents had not been seen.

Investigators said they believe the victims – two 40-year-olds and children aged 10, eight and four, all of whom lived in the house – were killed.

They found gunshot and stabbing wounds on the bodies.

