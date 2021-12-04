Five bodies found at house in Germany

GERMAN POLICE HAVE found five bodies in a house just outside Berlin.
Officers found the bodies in Koenigs Wusterhausen, south-east of the capital, while responding to a call from someone concerned that the house’s residents had not been seen.
Investigators said they believe the victims – two 40-year-olds and children aged 10, eight and four, all of whom lived in the house – were killed.
They found gunshot and stabbing wounds on the bodies.
