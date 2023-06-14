Five people charged with crimes arising from the investigation into Ashling Murphy's murder

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE appeared in court charged with crimes in relation to the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old school teacher was fatally attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly on 12 January, 2022.

Three of the five are charged with withholding information that could be of “material assistance” between the date of her death and 27 January, 2022.

The three charged with this offence are Marek Puska (34) Lubomir Puska (35), and Lucia Istokova (34).

Two others were charged with intent to “impede the apprehension or prosecution” of Jozef Puska, who is charged with Ms Murphy’s murder.

These two are Jozefina Grundzova (33) and Viera Gaziova (38).

The court imposed a reporting restriction on publishing the addresses of the five people who appeared before court.

All five were granted bail and are due back before Tullamore District Court next month.

The trial of 32-year-old Jozef Puska, who is charged with Ms Murphy’s murder, is due to take place in October.