Friday 16 December 2022
Alamy Stock Photo File photo
# Vaulx-en-Velin
Five children among 10 people killed in fire near Lyon in eastern France
Fourteen other people have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition.
52 minutes ago

FIVE CHILDREN ARE among 10 people killed overnight after a fire broke out in a seven-storey apartment building in a suburb of the eastern French city of Lyon.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, authorities have said, adding that the blaze erupted a little after 3am (2am Irish time) in Vaulx-en-Velin.

Fourteen other people have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition.

Two firefighters suffered light injuries while battling the blaze, which broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread upwards, they said.

Nearly 170 firefighters had been deployed at the building in the northern suburb.

More to follow…

© AFP 2022

