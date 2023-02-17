Five former Memphis officers plead 'not guilty' to Tyre Nichols murder charges

FIVE FORMER POLICE Fofficers have pleaded “not guilty” to charges that they murdered Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after a police beating in Memphis, Tennessee last month, their lawyers have said.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and their lawyers were before a judge in Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tennessee.

The officers were dismissed after an internal Memphis Police Department investigation into the 7 January arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later.

In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They are all on bail.

Nichols’ death is the latest police killing to prompt nationwide protests and renew an intense public discussion about police brutality. Nichols, 29, was black. All five officers charged in his death also are black.

Nichols was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and pulled out of his car by officers who swore, with at least one brandishing a gun, records showed. An officer hit Nichols with a stun gun, but Nichols ran away towards his nearby home, according to video released by the city.

Officers, who were part of a crime-suppression team known as the Scorpion unit caught up with Nichols and punched, kicked and slugged him with a baton as he yelled for his mother.

After the beating, officers stood by and talked to one another as Nichols struggled with his injuries on the ground, video showed. One officer took photos of Nichols as he was propped up against an unmarked police car, according to video and records.

Advertisement

Nichols was taken to a hospital in an ambulance that left the scene of the beating 27 minutes after emergency medical technicians arrived, authorities said.

Alamy Stock Photo From top row from left, Police Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith Alamy Stock Photo

Police said Nichols had been suspected of reckless driving, but no verified evidence of a traffic violation has emerged in public documents or in video images. Memphis Police director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis has said she has seen no evidence justifying the stop or the officers’ response.

She disbanded the Scorpion unit, which she created in November 2021, after Nichols’ death.

One other white officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has been sacked. An additional officer who has not been identified has been suspended.

Three Memphis Fire Department employees who were present at the site of the arrest have also been sacked. Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who were also there have been suspended without pay for violations including failing to keep their body cameras on.

Nichols’ family, their lawyers, community leaders and activists have called for changes within the Police Department on issues related to traffic stops, use of force, transparency and other policies.

Some of the relatives and lawyers have praised Davis and the department for the swiftness of their response and said it should be the standard for other investigations into police brutality.

With reporting by - © AFP 2023