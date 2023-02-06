Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 6 February 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Alamy Stock Photo Jericho. Image: Alamy.
# West Bank
Israel forces kill five Palestinians in Jericho raid according to official
The Israeli official told AFP the army was holding the bodies of the Palestinians killed.
2.0k
3
1 hour ago

ISRAELI FORCES ON Monday killed five Palestinians in a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, an Israeli security official said, with Hamas Islamists confirming its fighters were among the dead.

The Israeli official told AFP the army was holding the bodies of the Palestinians killed in the early morning operation.

Hamas in a statement said it was mourning members of its armed wing killed “in an armed clash with the Zionist occupation”.

The bloodshed comes as the UN rights chief Volker Turk on Friday called for an end to the “illogic of escalation” between Israel and the Palestinians, amid a spike in deadly violence between the two.
Turk criticised Israel for measures that “can only lead to further violence and bloodshed”, following a surge in attacks and fighting that have drawn calls from the international community for calm and restraint.

Since the start of this year, the conflict has killed 36 Palestinians – including attackers, militants and civilians – as well as the six Israeli civilians, including a child, and one Ukrainian.

“Rather than doubling down on failed approaches of violence and coercion… I urge everyone involved to step out of the illogic of escalation that has only ended in dead bodies, shattered lives and utter despair,” Turk said in a statement.

© Agence France-Presse

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     