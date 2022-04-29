#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 29 April 2022
Five men arrested after Naas crash appear in court

Gardaí made a number of arrests this week after a car crashed in a car park in Co Kildare.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 29 Apr 2022, 11:17 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FIVE MEN WHO were arrested in Co Kildare this week have appeared in court this morning.

Gardaí made a number of arrests after a car crashed in a supermarket parking area in Naas, Co Kildare on Tuesday evening. 

Officers from the Garda Air Support Unit, the anti-burglary group, Armed Support Unit and other units were involved in the pursuit operation.

The five men appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
