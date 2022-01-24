#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Five men charged in relation to burglaries across the south of the country

The men are set to appear before Bandon District Court this morning.

By Jane Moore Monday 24 Jan 2022, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 8,840 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5663031
File photo of a garda.
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
File photo of a garda.
File photo of a garda.
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested in Co Cork in connection with a number of burglaries in the south of the country.

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí attached to Tipperary and Limerick divisions, with assistance from a number of a national units, arrested the five men outside a premises in Bandon, Co Cork on Friday.

The operation targeted an organised crime group based in Tipperary that is suspected of involvement with a number of burglaries across the Southern region.

The men have now been charged and are set to appear before Bandon District Court at 10.30am this morning.

“Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends,” a garda press statement said.

The statement said the operation has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to “a significant decline in property-related crime since its introduction in 2015″.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie