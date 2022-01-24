Five men charged in relation to burglaries across the south of the country

FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested in Co Cork in connection with a number of burglaries in the south of the country.

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí attached to Tipperary and Limerick divisions, with assistance from a number of a national units, arrested the five men outside a premises in Bandon, Co Cork on Friday.

The operation targeted an organised crime group based in Tipperary that is suspected of involvement with a number of burglaries across the Southern region.

The men have now been charged and are set to appear before Bandon District Court at 10.30am this morning.

“Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends,” a garda press statement said.

The statement said the operation has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to “a significant decline in property-related crime since its introduction in 2015″.

