Five men charged over fatal assault of Mark Loughlin in Co Kildare in 2021

FIVE MEN ARE due in court after being charged over the fatal assault of Mark Loughlin in Co Kildare in 2021.

Mark Loughlin, aged in his 20s, died following an incident in Allenwood, Co Kildare on 3 January 2021.

Gardaí received a call at 3.49am that morning of a public order incident and assault at Allenwood South.

On arrival at the scene, gardaí discovered an unconscious man lying on the public road being administered CPR.

Medical assistance was sought, and the man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital.

The man, Mark Loughlin, aged in his late 20s, was pronounced dead in Naas General Hospital.

In a statement today, gardaí said they have charged five men in connection with the fatal assault.

All five men are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning.

