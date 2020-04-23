This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 April, 2020
Five people arrested and cannabis worth €94,000 seized by gardaí

Gardaí also seized €15,000 in cash.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 10:42 AM
Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 10:42 AM
The seized cannabis.
Image: An Garda Síochána
The seized cannabis.
The seized cannabis.
Image: An Garda Síochána

FIVE PEOPLE WERE arrested in Louth and Monaghan and gardaí seized cannabis worth an estimated €94,000 following searches yesterday. 

Gardaí carried out a number of search operations in the area, also seizing €15,500 in cash.

A car was stopped by gardaí in the Cloughvalley Upper area of Carrickmacross in Monaghan at approximately 2.30pm yesterday.

Two men in the car, aged in their 20s and 30s, were found to be in possession of €15,500 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The cash was seized and follow-up searches were conducted at two residential premises in Drogheda in Co Louth. Cannabis plants (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €30,000 were seized at these premises.

Four men and one woman arrested 

The two men were arrested and are currently being detained at Carrickmacross and Castleblayney garda stations under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Additional searches were carried out at a residential premises in the Collon area of Co Louth. Cannabis plants (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €64,000 were seized.

One woman and two men, all aged in their 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Drogheda and Dundalk sarda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.

