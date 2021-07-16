#Open journalism No news is bad news

Five people arrested over serious assault of man (20s) in Co Tipperary last month

The man was assaulted on Sunday 27 June at Upperchurch Village in Thurles.

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested over the serious assault of a man in Thurles, Co Tipperary last month. 

The man, aged in his 20s, was assaulted on Sunday 27 June at Upperchurch Village. 

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. 

Gardaí have today arrested four men aged in their 20s and one male teenager in connection with the assault. 

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a number of Tipperary garda stations. 

Last month, gardaí at Thurles appealed for any witnesses to the assault to come forward. 

They also appealed to any road users,who may have camera footage, that were travelling in the Upperchurch Village area between the hours of 11pm on 27 June and 12.30am on 28 June to make the footage available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

