This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five people taken to hospital after flight diverts to Shannon over reports of smoke in cockpit

The flight was travelling from Germany to Mexico with 337 passengers and crew on board.

By Pat Flynn Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 10:41 PM
36 minutes ago 5,421 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4480910
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/aktugates
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/aktugates

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been taken to hospital after a holiday jet made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this evening following reports from the crew of smoke in the cockpit. 

Condor flight DE-2116 was travelling from Frankfurt, Germany to Cancun in Mexico with 337 passengers and crew on board.

The flight was about two hours west of Ireland when the crew issued a May-Day radio distress call and made a U-turn. It’s understood the crew reported they had detected smoke in the cockpit and requested clearance to turn around and divert to Shannon.

On the ground, airport authorities implemented Shannon Airport’s emergency plan which also involved alerting the National Ambulance Service, local authority fire service and An Garda Síochána.

Three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the airport from Shannon Town. Additional units from Ennis were also mobilised to the airport. The National Ambulance Service sent a number of resources including ambulances and advanced paramedic response vehicles.

The flight landed safely at 7.13pm and was pursued along the runway by crash crews.

The aircraft taxied to the apron close to the terminal building where fire crews used thermal imaging cameras to search for hotspots in the fuselage. A further inspection was carried out internally however it’s understood that no evidence of fire was found.

Five people have been taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. It’s understood they include four cabin crew members and a passenger who were reported to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

The other passengers are expected to be taken to local hotels overnight while the aircraft will remain grounded while engineers work to establish the origin of the smoke. 

The flight is expected to resume tomorrow.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Search for missing Robert Murray stood down following discovery of body
    76,745  22
    2
    		'Explosion in social welfare sanctions': SF and FF team up to slam government's JobPath scheme
    59,627  99
    3
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    56,308  25
    Fora
    1
    		'When my colleagues at a previous company were laid off, I felt as if I'd failed the team'
    304  0
    2
    		EirGrid wants a cybersecurity team to poke holes in its systems to prevent hackers getting in
    210  0
    3
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    45,736  40
    2
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    29,541  107
    3
    		GAA gate receipts dropped by 14% and attendances fell by 18% last year
    15,877  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bradley Cooper has admitted he feels genuinely embarrassed over his Oscar snub
    7,247  2
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I'm still a virgin, how can I get it over with?
    4,766  2
    3
    		If you couldn't get enough of the Ten Year Challenge, the photo_time_traveling Insta is for you
    3,992  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    HEALTH
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    'Slow drive' Dublin protest as young GPs say 'they will not stay in the country' under current contract
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    COURT
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie