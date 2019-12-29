Five people injured in Roscommon road collision

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been injured after a two-car collision in Co Roscommon yesterday afternoon.

Two women – aged in their 30s and 70s – were airlifted to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

Three men – two aged in their 30s and one in his 70s – were also taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision occurred in Ardleckna, Elphin, Co Roscommon at around 12.50pm yesterday, gardaí said.

A forensic investigation took place and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dash cam footage who was travelling in the area, to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.