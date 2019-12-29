This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five people injured in Roscommon road collision

The crash occurred in Ardleckna, Elphin, Co Roscommon at around 12.50pm yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 7:16 AM
1 hour ago 2,708 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949251
File Photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File Photo
File Photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been injured after a two-car collision in Co Roscommon yesterday afternoon. 

Two women – aged in their 30s and 70s – were airlifted to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. 

Three men – two aged in their 30s and one in his 70s – were also taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The collision occurred in Ardleckna, Elphin, Co Roscommon at around 12.50pm yesterday, gardaí said. 

A forensic investigation took place and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dash cam footage who was travelling in the area, to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie