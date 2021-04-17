Irish flags half-mast at State buildings in 'mark of respect' for Prince Philip

Tricolour at half mast at the GPO in Dublin in 2011.

Tricolour at half mast at the GPO in Dublin in 2011.

THE IRISH NATIONAL flag at State buildings will be flown at half-mast as a “mark of respect” for Prince Philip, whose funeral takes place later today.

The Duke of Edinburgh died last week aged 99. His funeral begins at 3pm in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

His coffin will be transported from the castle to the chapel in a specially modified Land Rover he helped to design, and followed by Prince Charles and senior royals on foot, a senior Palace official said.

A government spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect to His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the National Flag will be half-masted on all State Buildings, equipped with a permanent flagpole, on the day of his funeral, 17 April 2021.”

The UK Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, thanked the government on Twitter for “this very special gesture”.

Under Ireland’s National Flag Guidelines, the flag is flown at half-mast on “all prominent government buildings” with a permanent flag pole on the death of a national or international figure.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The Department may also advise the half-mast display of the flag after other tragic events,” the guidelines state.

The Irish Examiner first reported that the flags would be half-masted earlier today.