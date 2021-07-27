Flash flooding recedes in north Dublin after heavy downpours

FLASH FLOODING HAS occurred in parts of north Dublin today after heavy rain showers.

Fingal County Council said crews were on site in Lusk where flood waters were receding this afternoon.

Crew tankers were also on site at Hoar Rock in Skerries with major flooding also occurring in Swords village.

Footage on social media shows flood waters sweep through Swords this afternoon while crews were also deployed to Malahide and Portmarnock.

We've received reports of flash flooding in Malahide & Swords this evening following heavy downpours. Crews have been dispatched to these areas.

⛈️Met Éireann have issued a weather advisory for heavy thundery showers. Please take extra care when driving in heavy rain. — Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) July 27, 2021

Met Éireann had earlier issued a weather warning advising there would be locally heavy and thundery downpours leading to surface flooding.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Local Fine Gael councillor Anthony Lavin tweeted that sandbags had been distributed to elderly residents in Malahide.