Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Flash flooding recedes in north Dublin after heavy downpours

Footage on social media shows flood waters sweep through Swords this afternoon while crews were also deployed yo Malahide and Portmarnock.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 8:49 PM
FLASH FLOODING HAS occurred in parts of north Dublin today after heavy rain showers. 

Fingal County Council said crews were on site in Lusk where flood waters were receding this afternoon. 

Crew tankers were also on site at Hoar Rock in Skerries with major flooding also occurring in Swords village. 

Footage on social media shows flood waters sweep through Swords this afternoon while crews were also deployed to Malahide and Portmarnock. 

Met Éireann had earlier issued a weather warning advising there would be locally heavy and thundery downpours leading to surface flooding.

Local Fine Gael councillor Anthony Lavin tweeted that sandbags had been distributed to elderly residents in Malahide. 

