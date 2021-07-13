#Open journalism No news is bad news

Flash floods cause chaos as London receives a month's worth of rain in one day

Photos posted on social media show cars submerged on flooded roads.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 11:43 AM
22 minutes ago 3,432 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5493743
Image: @DanHolden85/PA
Image: @DanHolden85/PA

FLASH FLOODS HAVE caused travel chaos in London as a number of train and tube stations were forced to close.

Euston Station lines had to be shut down after the intense downpours on Monday evening, with people unable to travel in or out of the city via the major transport hub.

Underground stations, including Chalk Farm and Hampstead stations in north London and Wimbledon in the south, have also drawn their barriers due to the heavy rainfall.

One video posted on Twitter shows water pouring in down the stairs at Sloane Square tube station.

Cars were also filmed struggling to make their way through streets that appear to have turned into rivers after several inches of rainwater.

The flooding problems appear to be concentrated in south west and north west London, including boroughs such as Richmond and Kingston.

Residents in a number of areas such as South Hampstead, West Hampstead, Isleworth and Wimbledon have taken to social media to post videos of the scenes and expressing shock at finding whole roads in their neighbourhoods submerged underwater.

2.60905607 A flooded road in South Hampstead Source: @lunanana/PA

Pictures have also emerged of people swimming in ponds created by the thunderstorms on Primrose Hill.

In South End Green, firefighters were called to help carry some walkers to safety across roads that had been flooded by water pouring off Hampstead Heath.

Tenants of Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington, near Grenfell Tower, complained that a storm had caused a nearby manhole cover to blow off and “water and raw sewage” was flowing around the block.

London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to flooding.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We’re asking people not to walk through or drive through the flood water. Flood water can be contaminated and vehicles can become unstable.

“We’re also asking people to look out for their neighbours and look out for weather warnings in their area.”

Here in Ireland, the country is set for a heatwave as temperatures are expected to reach 25 degrees later this week. 

Press Association

