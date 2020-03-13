Ryanair and Aer Lingus remove flight change fees for period due to Covid-19

AER LINGUS AND RYANAIR have gotten rid of flight change fees for a period due to Covid-19.

Aer Lingus confirmed today it would extend their flexible change policy to existing bookings. Ryanair from today will not charge for flight changes for customers who want to rearrange their plans.

For Aer Lingus, it means that from 3pm today, online booking made before 6 March for travel in March, April or May will not be subject to change fees.

Fare differences may apply, the airline said.

“We understand that many of our guests’ travel plans are uncertain at the present time, and we appreciate your patience while we update our systems to allow for this policy to take effect,” the airline said.

Ryanair has also put similar measures in place in light of Covid-19 changes.

A spokesperson for Ryanair confirmed that from today until 31 March, the organisation will be not bringing in flight change fees for customers who want to change their plans due to Covid-19.

“This policy applies to all existing and new bookings,” the spokesperson said.

“While customers will still need to pay the difference in fare when changing a flight, we believe removing the change fee will provide more flexibility.

“This does not apply to customers affected by flight cancellations as they are entitled to a refund or a free move onto an alternative Ryanair flight”.

Previously, changing Ryanair flight dates/routes were subject to fees from €35 outside the 24-hour grace period after booking.