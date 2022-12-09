Long flights delays ongoing at Dublin Airport due to de-icing of aircrafts

MANY FLIGHTS ARE delayed departing Dublin Airport this morning as a result of the cold weather.

Snow fell in some areas of the country overnight, particularly in the east, with temperatures dropping as low as almost -5 degrees.

Temperatures hit as low as -2.2 degrees at Dublin Airport overnight.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place nationwide until midday, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous conditions and icy surfaces.

Temperatures aren’t expected to rise above 0 to 4 degrees today.

Many flights departing Dublin Airport this morning have been delayed, with knock-on effects expected throughout the day.

In a statement, daa media relations manager Graeme McQueen said that “while the runways and taxiways at Dublin Airport have been open and operational all day, some airlines experienced delays to their flight schedules due to de-icing their aircraft in the extremely cold weather this morning”.

“This has resulted in knock-on delays to flights later in the day,” McQueen said.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information regarding their specific flight,” he said.

The situation has caused numerous flights to be delayed by hours this morning.

For example, Ryanair flight Fr5147 from Dublin to Tallinn was due to take off at 6.35am, however, the flight still hadn’t departed as of 11.20am.

One passenger on the flight told The Journal they boarded the plane at around 6.45am and were still waiting to depart at 11.20am. They had not been de-boarded.

Another example of a flight delay this morning is that of Aer Lingus flight EI562 from Dublin to Barcelona. This flight was due to depart at 7.15am and didn’t take off until 10.25am.

Live information for Dublin Airport departures can be found here.