Poll: Should travel restrictions between Ireland and the UK be lifted?

RYANAIR HAS CALLED for all restrictions on air travel between Ireland and both the UK and EU to be lifted.

The airline said the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as reducing numbers of people with the virus in hospital, means restrictions such as a quarantine period upon arrival should be lifted at the end of the month.

“Thanks to the success of the UK’s vaccine program, there is no justification for requiring visitors to Ireland from the UK to quarantine,” Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson told Morning Ireland today.

“The vast majority of the UK adult population have now received their first dose vaccination, and therefore pose no threat or risk to Ireland’s hospitals or health service,” he said.

However, others have pointed out that easing restrictions too early could lead to another a wave of the virus. Concerns have also been raised about new Covid-19 variants circulating in the UK.

What do you think: Should travel restrictions between Ireland and the UK be lifted?

