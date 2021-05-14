#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 14 May 2021
Poll: Should travel restrictions between Ireland and the UK be lifted?

The vaccination programme is ramping up but easing restrictions too early could lead to another wave of Covid-19.

By Órla Ryan Friday 14 May 2021, 11:11 AM
1 hour ago 9,609 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5437143
File photo of Dublin Airport
Image: Shutterstock/haireena
File photo of Dublin Airport
File photo of Dublin Airport
Image: Shutterstock/haireena

RYANAIR HAS CALLED for all restrictions on air travel between Ireland and both the UK and EU to be lifted.

The airline said the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as reducing numbers of people with the virus in hospital, means restrictions such as a quarantine period upon arrival should be lifted at the end of the month.

“Thanks to the success of the UK’s vaccine program, there is no justification for requiring visitors to Ireland from the UK to quarantine,” Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson told Morning Ireland today.

“The vast majority of the UK adult population have now received their first dose vaccination, and therefore pose no threat or risk to Ireland’s hospitals or health service,” he said.

However, others have pointed out that easing restrictions too early could lead to another a wave of the virus. Concerns have also been raised about new Covid-19 variants circulating in the UK.

What do you think: Should travel restrictions between Ireland and the UK be lifted?


Poll Results:

No, it's too soon (643)
Yes (588)
Not sure (50)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

