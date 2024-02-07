Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Energy Bills

Flogas cuts residential electricity prices by 15%

The change will come into effect on 25 March but will only affect variable rates.
2
2.9k
1 hour ago

FLOGAS IS CUTTING its variable rates for residential electricity and gas bills.

Several energy suppliers, including Energia, Bord Gáis Energy and Electric Ireland, have decreased their costs in recent months as the pressure that built up on the sector in 2022 eases.

Flogas customers can expect a reduction in the standard unit rate of electricity by 15% and gas by 25%.

The change will come into effect on 25 March, the second time the supplier has reduced its prices in around four months.

Flogas is also decreasing its standing charge for gas by 10%. 

However, smart meter tariffs and fixed rates will remain the same at present, with changes only applying to customers on the standard variable rates.

Comparison website Bonkers.ie said that although the reductions are larger than those announced by rival energy companies in recent months, Flogas’s “previous high rates mean its new prices are similar to the rest of the competition”.

“Flogas’s energy prices still remain significantly above where they were around three or four years ago before Covid and then the war in Ukraine wreaked havoc with energy prices,” Bonkers.ie Head of Communications Darragh Cassidy said.

.“Looking forward, the good news is that wholesale gas and electricity prices continue to fall. They’re still at quite high levels but if the trend continues, barring another economic shock of some sort, it’s very likely we’ll see a third price decrease from Flogas of a similar size in the second half of the year I think.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     