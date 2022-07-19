Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 19 July 2022
Flogas announces 8% electricity price increase and 19% gas hike

It’s their second price increase this year.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 10:07 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5820784
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

FLOGAS ENERGY HAS today announced plans which will increase their average electricity bills by 8.1% and gas bills by 19.8% with effect from 19 August.

In a statement this morning, the company said that it was forced to hike its rates due to what it described as “unprecedented increases in wholesale gas prices and the associated increases in wholesale electricity costs”.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has also been cited as causing significant uncertainty surrounding reliability of gas flows, adding to the existing pressures on prices in European energy markets.

Paul Kenny, general manager, Flogas Energy, said: “As energy customers ourselves, we are keenly aware of the impact of increasing costs on Irish households. Energy cost increases are affecting all suppliers and while we are continually looking at ways to keep our costs low, we have no option but to increase our rates in the current environment.

“We will support affected customers though our Customer Service teams as much as possible, and have a range of supports including payment plans, Budget Pay options and pre-payment meters. We would ask any customer of ours who is facing financial pressure around their energy bills to contact us.”

Kenny added that there is no certainty around electricity and gas prices into the winter. and that Flogas “strongly urge customers to consider how they can reduce usage”.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

