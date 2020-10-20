Motorists told to avoid city centre this morning with flooding risk high in Cork

⚠️This is Probys Quay 40 mins from high tide.



Motorists pls plan your journeys carefully this morning and if you can, avoid @corkcitycentre before 10am ⚠️ @CBA_cork @CorkChamber @CorkParking pic.twitter.com/35ndeIEnZp — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 20, 2020

CORK CITY COUNCIL has warned that there is an increased risk of flooding this morning on the low quays and in the city centre.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the city centre if they can until after 10am, with high tide due at 8.35am.

Met Éireann has said the flood risk has increased since yesterday due to stronger south easterly winds.

Property owners and business owners have been urged to sand or gel bags to protect their property.

Last night, there were sections of Wandesford Quay flooded at high tide along with other localised flooding but the council said there was “greater concern” over the flooding risk this morning.

