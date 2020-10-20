#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 20 October 2020
Motorists told to avoid city centre this morning with flooding risk high in Cork

High tide was expected at 8.35am.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 8:11 AM
51 minutes ago 5,605 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5238498

CORK CITY COUNCIL has warned that there is an increased risk of flooding this morning on the low quays and in the city centre.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the city centre if they can until after 10am, with high tide due at 8.35am.

Met Éireann has said the flood risk has increased since yesterday due to stronger south easterly winds.

Property owners and business owners have been urged to sand or gel bags to protect their property.

Last night, there were sections of Wandesford Quay flooded at high tide along with other localised flooding but the council said there was “greater concern” over the flooding risk this morning.

More as we get it…

