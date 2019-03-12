This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conor McGregor arrested in Miami after alleged altercation with fan

He was arrested earlier today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 12:01 AM
26 minutes ago 4,534 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536087

CONOR MCGREGOR HAS been arrested in Miami after an alleged altercation with a fan.

Reports from Miami are citing an arrest report which claims that McGregor got into a row with a fan. He is then accused of slapping a phone out of the fan’s hand and smashing it.

According to the Miami Herald, the incident happened outside a nightclub. 

An arrest report said the incident occurred yesterday when a fan approached McGregor and attempted to take a picture of him while exiting the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

According to the Miami Herald, the report reads: “The defendant slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor. The defendant then stomped on the victim’s phone several times, damaging it.”

McGregor had recently carried out community service in New York as part of his punishment for attacking a bus carrying fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Comments are off for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Inquest hears details of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's death
    71,769  42
    2
    		What would happen to food in Ireland if there's a no-deal Brexit?
    61,095  57
    3
    		UK government says it has secured 'legally binding changes' to Brexit deal
    50,019  72
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Dublin should relax its building height restrictions?
    664  0
    2
    		Freshly funded Galway startup CitySwifter is plotting a big expansion push in the UK
    345  0
    3
    		Food officials are concocting a way to sell dairy online to social-savvy mothers in China
    42  0
    The42
    1
    		Birmingham City fan jailed for Jack Grealish attack
    47,627  49
    2
    		Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    37,887  13
    3
    		In-form Bohemians striker appears on Channel 4 show 'Countdown'
    36,993  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at Trinny and Susannah's infamous 'Fashion Rules' from What Not To Wear
    6,519  0
    2
    		J.Lo is engaged, and you'd want to see the size of the ring... it's The Dredge
    6,415  0
    3
    		A lot of people reckon the wrong person went home on last night's Dancing With The Stars
    5,395  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    DUBLIN
    Section of Temple Bar closed off after fire at restaurant
    Section of Temple Bar closed off after fire at restaurant
    Man (30s) charged in relation to shooting at Carrickmines house
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie