Conor McGregor arrested in Miami after alleged altercation with fan

CONOR MCGREGOR HAS been arrested in Miami after an alleged altercation with a fan.

Reports from Miami are citing an arrest report which claims that McGregor got into a row with a fan. He is then accused of slapping a phone out of the fan’s hand and smashing it.

According to the Miami Herald, the incident happened outside a nightclub.

UPDATED: MMA fighter Conor McGregor charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief (both felonies) for allegedly smashing a fan's phone outside the Fountainebleau hotel https://t.co/QYIOKOEWsW pic.twitter.com/WQO0LVsD5c — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) March 11, 2019 Source: David Ovalle /Twitter

An arrest report said the incident occurred yesterday when a fan approached McGregor and attempted to take a picture of him while exiting the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

According to the Miami Herald, the report reads: “The defendant slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor. The defendant then stomped on the victim’s phone several times, damaging it.”

McGregor had recently carried out community service in New York as part of his punishment for attacking a bus carrying fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

