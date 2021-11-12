HPSC reports no new cases of flu for second week

NO NEW LABORATORY confirmed cases were reported last week, with just two cases in total reported so far this year.

Neither of the two cases reported this flu season required hospitalisation. This is the second week in a row that the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has reported no new cases of flu.

Experts have cautioned that it is still “early days” and that the country may see outbreaks later in the year or in early 2022. However they have said measures in place to control the spread of Covid-19, such as the wearing of masks, is helping to prevent transmission of flu.

Usually in Ireland, between 200 and 500 people die from flu each winter. Every year around the world, flu causes between three and five million cases of severe disease and up to 646,000 deaths.

This season, the World Health Organization is advising countries to remain vigilant for the flu, and to be prepared for co-circulation of Covid and the flu this winter.

The HSPC has been reporting cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which presents with cold-like symptoms and Rhinovirus which causes the common cold.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

One of these two viruses was detected in 77 of the 226 specimens tested last week. The majority of RSV cases are on the 0-4 age group but the HPSC said detections in older age groups are increasing in recent weeks. The overall number of cases of RSV are also on the rise.

Other respiratory viruses are also being detected at lower levels.