This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Flying ant season is back - here's why the insects will be swarming about for the next few weeks

The annual flying ant season is expected to last until at least the end of August.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 17 Jul 2020, 3:21 PM
30 minutes ago 5,088 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5153109
Image: Shutterstock/santoelia
Image: Shutterstock/santoelia

FLYING ANT SEASON has returned.

Earlier today, the UK Met Office shared a radar image of what it said was a swarm of flying ants passing over Ireland and in the UK.

The ants – which are the same as regular garden ants – are currently taking to the skies for their annual mating season.

There’s a common misconception that ant colonies across the country coordinate their flight on one day, “flying ant day”.

But actually, the phenomenon happens over a number of weeks during the summer, and there have been reports on social media of the ants appearing across the country since May.

Brendan Ryan, director of PestFree.ie told TheJournal.ie that the phenomenon is largely to do with the weather, specifically warmth and humidity.

He also notes that although the flight generally happens at the same time every year, it’s happening earlier than in previous decades.

“Crawling ants are emerging even earlier, we’re now starting to see them in February,” he says.

“Ten years ago you wouldn’t see them until April, and twenty years ago you wouldn’t see them until May. If they’re emerging earlier, they’re going to be flying earlier.”

July is the peak time for winged ants to take part in what’s known as their nuptial flight, because it’s when ant queens seek mates in order to form a colony.

But despite being disconcerting, flying ants are simply a later part of the life-cycle of regular ants.

Both males and females develop wings during the mating season. The female ant then loses her wings after mating and finds somewhere to lay her eggs. The male, however, dies soon after mating.

Ryan is keen to remind people that the ants pose no harm.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There is no correlation between cleanliness, hygiene and ant activity,” he says.

“It’s sometimes presented as an epidemic, but it’s nothing of the sort. The key point is that ants nest on the sunny side of buildings, and their preference is for sandy soil.”

Ryan recommends common sense housekeeping as the best way to prevent infestation.

“They’re going to travel long distances to find a sweet food substance,” he said.

He also notes that ant activity is linked to human activity, and advises those who want to keep them away to clean their dishes after eating, and remove spillages of fizzy drinks and food preparation.

The season is expected to last until the end of August, but may continue for a bit longer if weather conditions permit.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie