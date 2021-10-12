Met Éireann issues Status Yellow fog warning for 18 counties

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a national Status Yellow fog warning for tomorrow.

The warning is valid for 18 counties from 1am on Wednesday and remains in place until 11am.

The forecaster says there will be dense fog across Leinster and Munster, creating poor visibility in some places while the warning is in place.

Before dense mist and fog settle in, tonight will be dry apart from some light drizzle along northern coasts. Lowest temperatures tonight of 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, coolest in the south.

Status: yellow

Type: fog

Valid: 01:00 Wednesday 13/10/2021 to 11:00 Wednesday 13/10/2021 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 12, 2021

Wednesday is shaping up to be a dry day with a mix of cloud and autumn sunshine. Met Éireann said it will be the brightest across the southern half of the country, feeling rather mild with highest temperatures ranging 14 to 17 degrees.

Some showery rain will prevail in the northern half of the country on Thursday morning, before a heavier band of rain extends from the north over Ulster and north Connacht by evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.