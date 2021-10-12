#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 October 2021
Met Éireann issues Status Yellow fog warning for 18 counties

The warning is valid from 1am to 11am tomorrow.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 2:34 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a national Status Yellow fog warning for tomorrow.

The warning is valid for 18 counties from 1am on Wednesday and remains in place until 11am.

The forecaster says there will be dense fog across Leinster and Munster, creating poor visibility in some places while the warning is in place.

Before dense mist and fog settle in, tonight will be dry apart from some light drizzle along northern coasts. Lowest temperatures tonight of 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, coolest in the south.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a dry day with a mix of cloud and autumn sunshine. Met Éireann said it will be the brightest across the southern half of the country, feeling rather mild with highest temperatures ranging 14 to 17 degrees.

Some showery rain will prevail in the northern half of the country on Thursday morning, before a heavier band of rain extends from the north over Ulster and north Connacht by evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

