Freedom of Information Act to be reviewed by government

The Act will be reviewed for the first time since being updated in 2014.

By Niamh Quinlan Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 6:46 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5470012
THE FREEDOM OF Information (FOI) Act will be under review soon, according to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath.

The FOI Act, 2014, obliges all public bodies, unless they have been specifically exempt, to publish information on their activities and to make that information, including personal information, available to citizens. 

“The review process I am announcing today will be collaborative, taking in perspectives from the public sector, academia, activists, journalists, and other stakeholders, as well as consulting with the general public,” McGrath said at today’s event.

He said that “in general the FOI system is robust and functioning well.”

Between 2014 and 2019, the number of requests doubled, and 80% were decided to be granted in full or in part, according to McGrath.

“While this gives us a solid footing from which to move forward, it is now timely to consider how we might find better ways of achieving transparency in public administration,” he said.

Currently, all FOI requests must be made in writing and applications should refer to the FOI Act, 2014.

The 2014 Act removed the €15 application fee for non-personal information requests. Older legislation – the original 1997 Act and the 2013 Amendment – still apply to any requests made today.

