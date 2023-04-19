Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo File image of Taylor Hawkins performing with Foo Fighters.
# new music
Foo Fighters announce first album since the death of the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins
The new album, But Here We Are, will be released on 2 June.
1 hour ago

FOO FIGHTERS HAVE announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track But Here We Are will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year”.

The lead, driving single is Rescued, with the lyrics “I’m just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right.”

file-photo-dated-210218-of-foo-fighters-accepting-their-award-for-best-international-group-during-the-2018-brit-awards-show-held-at-the-o2-arena-london-taylor-hawkins-second-left-drummer-of-ro Alamy Stock Photo Foo Fighters accepting their award for Best International Group during the 2018 BRIT Awards show. Alamy Stock Photo

The new album will be released on 2 June and is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters.

Other titles include Hearing Voices, Show Me How, Nothing At All and Rest, the ending song.

Hawkins died on 25 March 2022 during a South American tour with the rock band.

He was aged 50.

