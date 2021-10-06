#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 October 2021
'It's sad we have to do it again': Food bank reopened in UCC for struggling students

Students’ expenses for food are estimated to be between €250 to €350 per month.

By Emma Taggart Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 12:00 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UCC STUDENTS’ UNION (UCCSU) is reopening its food bank for students today. The need for the food bank comes as students contacted the Students’ Union reporting that they were struggling to afford food after paying rent. 

In a tweet, UCCSU said they were “disheartened” to announce the reopening of the food bank but it was needed “due to increased cost of living, and cost of being in higher education as well as many other issues that strain students financially”.

UCCSU Welfare Officer Caoimhe Walsh told The Journal that since taking up her position in June numerous students had rung her with concerns about being able to afford food.

“We’re getting a lot of students who were ringing me and telling me that once they paid off their rent, they had no money left for food.”

There had already been reports that students were seeking help with accessing food this year. “We saw an article online about how students had been going to Cork Penny dinners for food,” Walsh said.

UUCSU first launched the food bank for students back in 2019 in order to provide for students who couldn’t afford the bare necessities and are dealing with food insecurity.

Speaking about the food banks reopening today Walsh said, “it was really sad that we have to do it again… We were hoping that things weren’t as bad.”

The UCC website says that the average cost of living per month in Cork is between €1,240 and €1,880.

Average monthly expenses for students food are estimated to be between €250 to €350.

It also says that students can expect to pay a minimum of €500 per month for private rented accommodation before bills. On-campus accommodation at UCC is estimated to cost €600 to €680 per month.

UCCSU’s announcement of the reopening of the food bank on Monday came as the government launched the National Development Plan.

Two weeks ago, UCCSU, alongside the Union of Students Ireland (USI) slept out at the Dáil in protest of the student accommodation crisis.

Speaking about the student accommodation crisis Walsh said, “it’s getting harder and harder for students to afford [accommodation], which is just absolutely ridiculous. Something needs to be done.”

Emma Taggart
emmataggart@thejournal.ie

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

