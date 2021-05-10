Rodent droppings and unregistered premises: Two food businesses ordered to shut last month

TWO FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to close last month, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

One closure order was served under the FSAI Act 1998 on:

Millfield Service Station, Old Mallow Road, Cork

Another closure order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020 on:

Unregistered food business at 2 Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood Cross, Dublin 22

The report for Millfield Service Station said “evidence of rodent droppings were noted on shelving, underneath the equipment wash sink, in storage units for dry goods and behind the shop counter on the floor”.

The order for the unregistered food business at 2 Brownsbarn Wood was issued because “the establishment is operating without registration or approval”.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne highlighted particular concern that this month’s enforcement orders included a closure order for an unregistered food business.

“The operation of any unregistered food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be used to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at risk,” Dr Byrne said.

“It is the responsibility of all food business owners to ensure that their food business is registered and operating in line with the legal requirement under food law,” she said.

The FSAI is urging anyone who is concerned or suspects there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business to contact them online here.