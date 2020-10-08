#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 8 October 2020
Closure orders served on burrito bar and Chinese takeaway in September

The businesses were found to have breached food safety legislation.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 1:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) ordered the closure of two food businesses in September for breaches of food safety legislation.

Boojum on Patrick Street in Limerick was ordered to close as well as a section of the New World (Takeaway) in the Muirhevnamore Shopping Centre in Dundalk, Louth. 

The FSAI said the reasons for the closure orders of the businesses include “the accumulation of sewage and wastewater in the basement accompanied by a strong unpleasant smell; and evidence of rodent activity in the food storage area, posing a serious risk of contamination to food”.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI emphasised the importance of vigorous pest control systems and fully functioning wastewater systems, which she said should be facilitated by appropriate food safety management systems across all food businesses in Ireland.

“It is disconcerting that we continue to see the need to take enforcement action for insufficient pest control issues. While the number of closure orders was low in September, it was disappointing to see another month with orders relating to the presence or evidence of rodents in food premises.

“Food businesses must ensure that robust pest control systems are in place to achieve satisfactory hygiene standards and provide customers with safe food. Incidents involving rodents in food preparation areas reflects poorly on the majority of food businesses who operate to high standards of food hygiene,” she said.

Garreth MacNamee
