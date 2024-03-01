Advertisement
A drone at the Manna launch yesterday.
Poll: Would you use a drone food delivery service?

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s someone’s takeaway being delivered by drone.
A DRONE DELIVERY service is giving fast food a whole new meaning after starting trials in Blanchardstown, Dublin this month.

Digitally-operated drones from a hub in the Blanchardstown Centre campus are starting to deliver food and drinks to homes within a 3km radius.

The company behind it, Manna, is an Irish start up from entrepreneur Bobby Healy, and they’re due to start full operations next week.

However, not everyone is happy with the high-flying food. Local councillors have said they’re receiving complaints from residents over the noise the drones make.

At a launch yesterday, Healy addressed concerns over the noise levels by saying it was “not going to be an issue”.

So today we want to know: Would you use a drone food delivery service?


Poll Results:

No (423)
Yes (343)
Unsure (67)
No interest/No opinion (26)

