Three takeaways and one café were ordered to shut last month after health inspections

FOOR FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in February .

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the reasons for the closures included poor pest control operation, the discovery of mouse droppings and a lack of effective cleaning.

The closure and partial closure orders were served on:

Red Chilli (Take Away), Main Street, Maynooth, Kildare (Full closure order)

The restaurant was ordered to close fully on 25 February.

Inspectors found that the “premises was in an extremely dirty condition throughout” and that there was no evidence of “any cleaning taking place”.

The inspector discovered that there was dried in food waste accumulated in washing up sinks, a very dirty hand wash and containers which were used to store food were congealed in grease.

Mr Kebab (Take Away), Greenfields Firies, Kerry (Full closure)

The inspector cited a number of reasons for the closure of this food business. According to the report, “filthy tea towels were in use in the premises. The electric knife used for cutting kebab meat was resting on a dirty and damp tea towel”.

The inspector also found that waste was being stored beneath the service counter in an open bin. The external area where waste is stored had accumulations of grease and litter which resulted in grease flowing across the open yard.

The inspector also discovered that large areas of the premises were smeared in layers of grease.

Bite Time (Restaurant/Café), Main Street, Lixnaw, Kerry

The entirety of the food business was issued with a closure order after an inspector found a myriad of problems with cleanliness.

The report found that the level of cleaning was completely inadequate, there was a failure to maintain the premises in a hygienic condition and food was not stored in a proper condition.

The inspector noted: “Around the taps of all wash hand basins were filthy with a build up of dirt. -The seals of all fridges and freezers were extremely dirty along with the shelving and/ans in some of the fridges.

“The pest control bait boxes were in a filthy condition especially underneath the double sink and in particular behind the chicken machine. Grease was dripping onto the bait boxes on the floor and one was submerged in oil behind the chicken machine. The floor in the press where the hot tank was located was dirty and mouse droppings were observed.”

Apache Pizza & Curry House, Unit 2 Johnstown Road, Enfield, Meath (Partial closure)

This closure order requires part of the food business to cease operating: The activity of the storage, handling and preparation of Indian Food as detailed in the Curry House” menu provided at the premises at the time of inspection.

The inspector cited that the preparation of Indian food detailed in the Curry House menu provided at the premises was being carried out in a small sectioned off area of the main kitchen.

“Surfaces in this room were unfinished. There was inadequate food preparation space and facilities available. This room was very small, and did not allow for the hygienic storage handling and preparation of food.,” the inspector found.

