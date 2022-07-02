Poll: Have you had to cut items from your weekly shop to make ends meet?

THE COST OF living crisis is not going anywhere and looks set to get worse and worse.

At the launch of the St Vincent De Paul’s pre-Budget submission this week, Liam – a long-time volunteer with the charity – spoke about the sharp end of the crisis when describing his experience meeting with families who live in a hotel.

“When you’re dealing with parents who are in tears and are living in a one or two-bedroom hotel, it’s very difficult as a member of Vincent DePaul to help those families,” he said, adding that he believed there is now an acceptable level of poverty in Ireland.

