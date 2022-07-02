#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Poll: Have you had to cut items from your weekly shop to make ends meet?

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 10:10 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE COST OF living crisis is not going anywhere and looks set to get worse and worse.

At the launch of the St Vincent De Paul’s pre-Budget submission this week, Liam – a long-time volunteer with the charity – spoke about the sharp end of the crisis when describing his experience meeting with families who live in a hotel.

“When you’re dealing with parents who are in tears and are living in a one or two-bedroom hotel, it’s very difficult as a member of Vincent DePaul to help those families,” he said, adding that he believed there is now an acceptable level of poverty in Ireland.

This morning, we want to know: Have you had to cut items from your weekly shop to make ends meet?


Poll Results:

Yes (756)
No (628)


Garreth MacNamee
