For Those I Love scoops RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year

FOR THOSE I Love last night won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2021 for their self-titled album.

Noel Hogan, from The Cranberries, made the announcement in Vicar St after the judging panel, made up of Irish music media professionals and chaired by Jim Carroll, met up this evening to decide on the winning album.

For Those I Love, a musical project run by Dubliner David Balfe, received a cheque for €10,000, a prize which has been provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

The event, hosted by Tracy Clifford, took place live in Vicar St and on RTÉ2FM with performances from eight of the nominated artists.

Dermot Kennedy picked up the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year for his song Better Days.

The announcement was made earlier today by The Script’s, Danny O’Donoghue on the Tracy Clifford Show on RTÉ 2FM and live streamed on RTÉ Player.

Commenting on tonight’s awards, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said: “We are so happy to be back in Vicar Street for RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event to celebrate our artists and musicians after two long and difficult years for the industry.

“Last year, with restrictions in place, we reimagined RTÉ Choice Music prize live on 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show which we also simulcast on the RTÉ Player, along with a highlights programme on RTÉ2.”