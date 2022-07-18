Coveney in Brussels as EU considers ramping up Ukraine support

SIMON COVENEY IS in Brussels for a meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council, which is convening to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Further sanctions against Russia are on the cards, including a ban on gold purchases from the country and the placing of more individuals on a blacklist, as well as additional support for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.

EU foreign ministers will be joined through video teleconference by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

In a statement, Ireland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that the “EU’s resolve to support Ukraine in its response to Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable and morally reprehensible war against Ukraine remains unyielding”.

“We have repeatedly demonstrated this through the different strands of support that the EU has provided, including in relation to sanctions and the provision of military assistance,” he said.

“Our discussions at the Foreign Affairs Council will be a further opportunity to build on this support, including through a fifth package of assistance under the European Peace Facility and a seventh package of sanctions.”

The Council, which is meeting today and tomorrow, will also discuss relations between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean.

“This is an excellent opportunity to consider how the EU can best strengthen our strategic relationship and cooperation with an important partner,” Coveney said.

“The consequences of Russia’s war are being felt globally, and we must work together to mitigate the worst effects for our citizens.”

Other items on the agenda include foreign information manipulation and interference, the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a possible EU-Israel association council, the upcoming ministerial meeting between the EU and the League of Arab States, and the situation in Sri Lanka and Tunisia.

The Council is due to approve conclusions on EU Digital Diplomacy, foreign information manipulation and interference, EU priorities at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, and EU development aid targets for 2022.