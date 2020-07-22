This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí conduct search as part of social media foreign exchange trading investigation

Gardaí seized mobile phones and documentation after two premises were searched today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 5:08 PM
26 minutes ago 2,724 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156856
Image: Shutterstock/chainarong06
Image: Shutterstock/chainarong06

GARDAÍ HAVE SEARCHED two premises as part of an investigation into an entity that uses social media to promote foreign exchange trading. 

Gardaí said this organisation uses social media sites like Instagram and Facebook to promote and advise people to invest in Forex (foreign exchange) trading.

The entity promises easy and high returns on investment and it is not authorised by the Central Bank, gardaí said. 

Mobile phones and documentation were seized during the searches today. No arrests have been made.

The ongoing investigation relates to regulation breaches under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive 2017.

Gardaí said some influencers are involved in this.

They use social platforms to make trading recommendations, advising people when to buy or sell currency or other financial means using foreign exchange traders. 

Gardaí said these influencers usually have a “limited understanding of the Forex trading market”. 

Firms and individuals that offer investment advice in this trading require authorisation from the Central Bank or other regulatory bodies if based outside Ireland. 

How does this happen? 

Gardaí said the companies or individuals promoting this investment do not have offices and aren’t authorised by the Central Bank. Their existence is solely through a website or social media account. 

Gardaí added that influencers and other promoters involved in this showcase their own alleged success in trading by sharing images of themselves online featuring expensive cars, high-end shopping and holidays. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Associated accounts will also describe how they made the money so easily on the advice of these influencers. 

Warning signs

Gardaí said one warning sign to identify a potential issue is if the firm offers quick or easy money with high returns through social media. 

Other signs including a quick and easy subscription process and no physical address or contact phone number for the firm or entity offering the advice. 

The public is asked to follow advice from the Central Bank before making financial decisions or providing personal information. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie