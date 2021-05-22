#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 22 May 2021
Advertisement

'Ecological disaster' feared as Greece battles massive forest fire

The fire is “one of the biggest in the past 20 to 30 years”.

By AFP Saturday 22 May 2021, 2:40 PM
26 minutes ago 1,269 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5445040
A firefighting aircraft works to put out a wildfire in Alepochori, Greece, yesterday
Image: Marios Lolos/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A firefighting aircraft works to put out a wildfire in Alepochori, Greece, yesterday
A firefighting aircraft works to put out a wildfire in Alepochori, Greece, yesterday
Image: Marios Lolos/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

HUNDREDS OF FIREFIGHTERS battled Greece’s first major forest fire of the summer today, as experts warned of a “huge ecological disaster” in the nature conservation area near Athens.

The fire, which broke out late Wednesday in the Geraneia mountains some 90km west of the capital, is “one of the biggest in the past 20 to 30 years, and has come early in the season”, fire chief Stefanos Kolokouris told ANT1 television.

He said better weather conditions allowed firefighters to bring the main front of the outbreak under control late on Friday, but there remain “several active and scattered” blazes.

More than 270 firefighters, backed by 16 aircraft and by the army, were fighting the blazes, the fire service said.

No injuries have been reported, but a number of houses have been damaged or destroyed and a dozen villages and hamlets evacuated.

The scale of the damage, notably for farmers, will only be clear once the fire is completely under control, the civil protection agency said.

But experts and associations quoted in Greek media have warned of an “ecological disaster on an immense scale”.

Some 54% of the dense and hitherto protected pine forests have been burnt, the leftist Avghi daily said. And 6.1% of the mountain range is part of the European Union’s Natura 2000 network of nature conservation sites.

Euthymios Lekkas, professor of environmental disaster management at the University of Athens, said the fires have burnt more than 55 square-km of pine forest and other land, some of it agricultural.

“It’s a huge ecological disaster that needs work to avoid landslides and terrible flooding in the autumn,” he told ERT public television.

The civil protection agency said the blaze started near the village of Schinos next to the resort of Loutraki, apparently by someone burning vegetation in an olive grove.

Tortoises and hedgehogs 

Smoke from the fire choked Athens with ash falling from the sky.

Rescue associations sought yesterday to help injured animals, burned or dehydrated from the fires, bringing food, water and first aid.

One organisation, Caesar’s Paradise, said birds, tortoises, hedgehogs and wild boar as well as cats and dogs had been found dead from the smoke and flames.

The Greek NGO ANIMA said it was particularly concerned because the fires erupted “in the spring, when animals give birth to their young”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s difficult for newborns to run or to fly with their own wings like adults,” the organisation said on social media.

The WWF launched a petition calling on the government to take “serious prevention measures against forest fires”.

Greece faces violent forest fires every summer, fanned by dry weather, strong winds and temperatures that often soar well above 30 degrees Celsius. 

These may be of natural origin, or criminal, with a view to real estate speculation, or due to negligence.

In 2018, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mati, near Athens, in Greece’s worst-ever fire disaster.

© AFP 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie