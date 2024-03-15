Former Christian Brother set for trial accused of indecently assaulting six students in 1970s

A FORMER TEACHER and Christian Brother has been sent forward for trial accused of 60 counts of indecent assault at a Dublin school around 50 years ago.

Jack Manning, 87, with an address at a nursing home at Dunsink Lane, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was remanded on bail today.

Manning was charged with indecently assaulting six males on various dates in the mid-1970s.

The incidents allegedly occurred at CBS Westland Row, South Cumberland Street, Dublin 2.

The pensioner has nine charges involving one complainant, 12 charges against the second male, 12 against the third, three charges against the fourth, 12 charges against the fifth, and another 12 charges against the sixth alleged injured party.

There was no objection to bail during his first hearing in December when the case was adjourned.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment and completed a book of evidence, which was served on him when he appeared at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Cephas Power granted a return for trial order, sending the accused forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. The case will be listed for mention on 12 April.

Manning, who has yet to indicate a plea, was granted legal aid.

Judge Power also directed gardaí to provide disclosure of interview videos to the defence.

Manning was warned to inform the prosecution if he intends to use alibi evidence in his trial.