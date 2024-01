Former Delta co-pilot accused of threatening to shoot plane captain mid-flight due in US court

A PILOT ACCUSED of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain who wanted to divert a flight to get medical attention for a passenger is set to make his first federal court appearance.

Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J Dunn was indicted by a grand jury on 18 October and charged with interfering with a flight crew during a trip from Atlanta to Salt Lake City in August 2022.

Dunn, who was the first officer – or co-pilot – threatened to shoot the captain during a heated argument in the cockpit over whether to change course to accommodate a passenger’s medical issue.

The captain proposed diverting to Grand Junction, Colorado, if the passenger’s condition worsened, the US Attorney’s Office said in court documents.

Advertisement

Dunn objected and threatened multiple times to shoot the captain, whom he accused of “going crazy”, the documents say.

Dunn could face up to 20 years in prison.

The 42-year-old pilot from Rapid City, South Dakota, was authorised by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to carry a firearm on board for security.

The TSA has since revoked that authority and Delta says Dunn no longer works for the airline.

Dunn is an air force reserve lieutenant colonel who was relieved of his command for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.