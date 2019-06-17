Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi dies after collapsing in court

FORMER EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT Mohamed Morsi has died.

Egyptian state TV reports that the former president collapsed during a court hearing. He was then rushed to a hospital in Cairo where he died.

“He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted,” a judicial source said. “He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died.”

Morsi served as President of Egypt from June 2012 but was ousted by a military coup in July 2013.

He was subsequently imprisoned and was standing trial on espionage charges.