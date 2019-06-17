This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi dies after collapsing in court

Morsi was deposed by a military coup in July 2013.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 17 Jun 2019, 5:20 PM
Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

FORMER EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT Mohamed Morsi has died.

Egyptian state TV reports that the former president collapsed during a court hearing. He was then rushed to a hospital in Cairo where he died. 

“He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted,” a judicial source said. “He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died.”

Morsi served as President of Egypt from June 2012 but was ousted by a military coup in July 2013. 

He was subsequently imprisoned and was standing trial on espionage charges. 

