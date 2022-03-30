Former Kerry badminton champion admits buying children from their mothers for his 'sexual gratification'

A FORMER KERRY badminton champion who admitted buying children from their mothers for his “sexual gratification” has been remanded in custody for sentencing next month.

Timmy Duggan (35), of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee, who is a well-known badminton player in Kerry, pleaded guilty to nine separate charges, contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017, before Tralee Circuit Court sitting in Limerick.

Duggan, a former supermarket manager who also worked in the agricultural industry, admitted he “paid money” for “obtaining a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation” from women, including the children’s mothers, on different dates, in different locations.

It’s understood he met the women through online dating websites, on social media, a classified ads website, and paid thousands of euro for photos and videos of children, and for using the children for his sexual pleasure.

None of the women who profited from prostituting the children to Duggan can be named, in order to protect the identities of the children. All of the child victims, as well as their siblings, have been taken into the care of the State.

Duggan appeared before the court via video-link in custody from a prison where he is being held on remand on further similar charges which he has also admitted.

He admitted paying the mother of a seven-year old girl to use the child “for the purpose of sexual exploitation”, at an address in Kerry, on dates between 1/1/2019 and 29/9/2021.

He also pleaded guilty to paying another woman to “obtain” the same girl for the same offence, at the same location, around the same dates, and that, he did, “for sexual purposes, invited, induced, counselled or incited [the girl] to touch him” at the same location, around the same dates.

He further admitted two separate counts, that he “did intentionally engage in sexual activity” with the girl’s mother while the child “was present, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification from the presence of a child”.

Duggan admitted an additional three counts of sexual assault of the girl, contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990, as amended by Section 37 of the Sex Offenders Act, 2001, at the same location, around the same dates.

He also pleaded guilty that he “did communicate with another person by means of information and communication technology for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation” of the girl.

Unrelated case

In a further unrelated case, Duggan and a woman are awaiting sentence after they previously pleaded guilty to a total of six charges of “knowingly producing and distributing child pornography”.

The woman has also pleaded guilty that, on dates unknown, between July 19 2015 and April 27 2016, at an address in Kerry, she did “sexually exploit a child”, who is her son, contrary to Section 3 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

The woman also admitted that, on March 20 2016, at an address in Kerry, she did “knowingly produce child pornography in the form of online text conversations in which the sexual assault of children was discussed with another party, for the purposes of distribution, publication exportation, sale or show”.

She pleaded guilty to a further charge of “knowingly producing and distributing child pornography for distribution, publication exportation, sale or show” on dates unknown between July 19 2015 and April 27 2016, and, to “knowingly distributing” similar material for sharing, selling, or showing, on March 21 2016.

In this case, Duggan has previously pleaded guilty that, on April 28 2016, at a location in Limerick, he “knowingly” had in his possession “child pornography” on his mobile phone.

He has also admitted that on dates between July 19 2015 and April 27 2016, at an address in Limerick, he did “encourage or knowingly cause or facilitate any activity set out in the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1988, for the purpose of distribution, publication exportation, sale or show”.

In a third case unrelated to the other two cases above, Duggan and another woman are awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to charges relating to the sexual exploitation of children in locations in Munster.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.