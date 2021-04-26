#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 26 April 2021
Two former paratroopers due in court charged with murder of Official IRA man in Belfast

Joe McCann (24) died after being shot in 1972.

By Press Association Monday 26 Apr 2021, 7:12 AM
Joe McCann.
Image: McCann family/PA
Image: McCann family/PA

TWO FORMER PARATROOPERS will appear before a court in Belfast later today, charged with the murder of a man almost 50 years ago.

Official IRA man Joe McCann (24) died after being shot in the Markets area of Belfast in 1972.

The veterans are referred to in court proceedings as soldiers A and C.

They will remain anonymous during the trial, which is expected to last for four weeks at Belfast Crown Court.

It is one of a number of legacy cases, referring to incidents which took place before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, on which Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service has taken decisions.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

