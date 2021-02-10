#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Former rugby coach to be sentenced on sexual assault charges

John McClean, who is remanded on bail, appeared in court today.

By Brion Hoban Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 3:00 PM
19 minutes ago 1,984 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5350776
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

THE SENTENCE HEARING of a former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin school for sexual abuse of 23 boys has commenced at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

John McClean (75), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross was due to stand trial last November when he pleaded guilty to 27 charges of indecently assaulting the males at Terenure College in Dublin on dates between 1973 and 1990.

The charges relate to three separate books of evidence.

McClean, who is remanded on bail, appeared in court today. 

At the brief hearing last November a number of the complainants, now adults, were present in court to hear McClean enter the guilty pleas to the charges, while others watched the proceedings over a Zoom call.

A number of the 23 complainants may wish to read out their victim impact statements during the hearing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The hearing is expected to run over two days, with a possibility that it will run into Friday.

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie