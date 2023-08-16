Health and social workers in eight areas to strike over career progression dispute

HEALTH AND SOCIAL care professionals in eight sectors are to go on strike next month following a ballot by their union, Fórsa.

HSE and section 38 workers in dietetics, orthotics, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, social work and social care work are to strike on 11 September.

The strike is a response to the lack of implementation of a career pathway review and “no meaningful discussions” on clinical specialisms, advanced practise and management roles, according to Fórsa.

The union ballot for industrial action was supported by 93.5% of affected members.

Advertisement

Fórsa national secretary Linda Kelly said in a statement: “Our members have engaged in good faith discussions with their employer since 2018 to create meaningful career pathways within the named professions. It is clear from this ballot result that members believe the employer’s approach to these discussions fall far short of what is required.

“Health and social care professionals are a critical clinical staff group within the health service and central to the success of Sláintecare. Investment in career progression and promotional opportunities for our members is a necessity if the ambitious change programme set out by the HSE and government is to be realised.”

Fórsa said the strike is likely to include a complete withdrawal of co-operation with third-level student placements and education as well as withdrawal of engagement across the breadth of change programmes currently being progressed in all care areas within the HSE.

“Our members are committed, dedicated clinicians who simply want to be recognised for the vital role they have within the Irish health service.

“Given the growing level of vacancies within the HSCP cohort, the employer’s position is quite frankly bizarre,” Kelly said.