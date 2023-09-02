Most carers wouldn't recommend fostering children due to financial strain, survey finds

THE MAJORITY (76%) OF foster carers would not recommend fostering to other families due to the financial pressures involved and the lack of State support, a survey has found.

Foster carers in Ireland currently get a weekly allowance per child of €352. They are not eligible for back-to-school payments, or for State pensions.

The Irish Foster Care Association (IFCA) interviewed 460 carers of vulnerable children, in a survey that sheds light on the crisis facing the sector, which is at risk of seeing an “exodus” of carers.

The IFCA found that 50% of the carers surveyed said they are experiencing financial difficulties due to their commitment to caring, and have considered giving up fostering as they are worried about being able to provide an adequate level of care.

95% of the respondents said they were dissatisfied with the level of information given by State agencies of the financial aspects of fostering.

Róisin Clarke, CEO of the IFCA said that without immediate Government action, starting with this year’s budget, there is a risk of many foster carers leaving the sector, which she said would have “dire consequences” for vulnerable children.

Clarke said that, as TUSLA bosses have acknowledged, there is a chronic lack of placements available for children already.

“This scarcity has led to children being accommodated in unapproved B&Bs and hotels, placing their well-being and safety at risk,” she added.

Clarke said that making carers eligible for State pensions, the back-to-school allowance, and introducing a once-off start-up provisions for new placements all need to be features of the next budget if the Government wants to stop the situation from worsening.

The IFCA said that a national campaign to attract people into fostering is needed, similar to the campaign that was aimed at accommodating displaced Ukrainian people.

It is also calling for an independent review into the sector, the efficacy of the carer’s allowance, and for research to be carried out to find out what discourages people from fostering.

Clarke said that the findings of the survey lay bare “the painful truth that foster carers have been relegated to the side-lines of policy priorities”.