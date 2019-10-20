Man (30s) dies after being found unconscious by passersby in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the “sudden death” of a man who was found unconscious by pedestrians in Dublin city centre this morning.

Shortly after 7am this morning, gardaí were alerted to the incident by passing pedestrians who observed the man unconscious at Foster Place, Dublin 2.

The man in his 30s was taken to St James Hospital where he passed away a short time later.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man (late 30s) who passed away in St James Hospital at 8am this morning, Sunday 20 October 2019.

“A post-mortem will be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation.”

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn confirmed that the man was known to local homelessness services.

“My thoughts are with the man’s family at this tragic time. This is yet another unacceptable loss of life within a broken service. The system that is homelessness is continuing to fail out most vulnerable in society,” Flynn said.

“The Minister must activate the cold winter initiative immediately and ensure beds are available for all who want to access.”