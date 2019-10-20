This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30s) dies after being found unconscious by passersby in Dublin city centre

Inner City Helping Homeless confirmed that the man was known to local homelessness services.

By Adam Daly Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 4:58 PM
29 minutes ago 4,933 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4859694
Foster Place, Dublin 2
Image: Google Street View
Foster Place, Dublin 2
Foster Place, Dublin 2
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the “sudden death” of a man who was found unconscious by pedestrians in Dublin city centre this morning. 

Shortly after 7am this morning, gardaí were alerted to the incident by passing pedestrians who observed the man unconscious at Foster Place, Dublin 2. 

The man in his 30s was taken to St James Hospital where he passed away a short time later. 

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man (late 30s) who passed away in St James Hospital at 8am this morning, Sunday 20 October 2019. 

“A post-mortem will be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation.” 

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn confirmed that the man was known to local homelessness services. 

“My thoughts are with the man’s family at this tragic time. This is yet another unacceptable loss of life within a broken service. The system that is homelessness is continuing to fail out most vulnerable in society,” Flynn said. 

“The Minister must activate the cold winter initiative immediately and ensure beds are available for all who want to access.”

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

