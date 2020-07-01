Four men arrested after €3.9 million worth of cannabis seized in Co Laois

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the seizure of an estimated €3.9 million of suspected cannabis herb and products in Co Laois.

A vehicle was stopped by gardaí in the Raheen area at approximately 9.15am as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis herb and products were seized by gardaí. Four men were arrested at the scene.

The estimated value of the seizure is approximately €3.9 million, pending further analysis.

Two men, aged in their 30s, are currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station while the two men, who are in their 40s, are being held at Tullamore Garda Station.