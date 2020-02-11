This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four men arrested during probe into Lyra McKee murder

The New IRA has claimed responsibility for the journalist’s murder.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 8:59 AM
23 minutes ago 1,946 Views 7 Comments
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in Derry as part of a police investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee last year. 

The four men, aged 20, 27, 29 and 52 were arrested this morning under the Terrorism Act. 

A statement from police said the arrests were made under the act after the New IRA claimed responsibility for the 29-year-old’s murder. 

All four men were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning. 

Following the arrests, senior investigating officer Detective Supt. Jason Murphy renewed a public appeal for information. 

McKee died after being shot in Derry as she observed a riot last April.

“I have always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved,” Murphy said. 

“I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us. I have previously given my personal assurance relating to anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and I renew this assurance today, as we approach the anniversary of Lyra’s murder. 

“I want the community in Creggan to think about how that horrific attack impacted them personally and how it impacted the entire community.

“We saw widescale revulsion after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local policing to convert that revulsion into tangible evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice.”

Murphy also said that many bystanders had recorded the riots that night and appealed for anyone with footage to upload it to the major incident public portal. 

Last month, a renewed apology issued by dissident Republicans over the killing of Lyra McKee was dismissed as “hollow”.

In a statement to the Irish News newspaper, the New IRA issued a renewed apology over the killing.

The group had also admitted responsibility and offered “sincere apologies” last April. The representative body for police officers in Northern Ireland branded the apology as “hollow”.

Conor McCrave
